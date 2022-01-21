Volusia elections supervisor announces vote-by-mail tracking service

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Voters in Volusia County now have the option to track vote-by-mail ballots, Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis announced Friday.

Through a county partnership with BallotTrax, a vote-by-mail tracking provider, Lewis said Volusia voters who register for the service through the county’s supervisor of elections website will receive notifications via email, phone or text updating them on their ballot’s journey through the postal service.

“This new technology gives the voter more confidence in the voting process,” Lewis said in a news release. “We are hoping in the future to add Intelligent Mail Barcodes to the vote-by-mail envelopes. In doing this, the voter will then be able to receive notifications about every step in the mailing process, including when it is delivered to their mailbox.”

After signing up for the service, a user’s registration will remain active for as long as they have a vote-by-mail request on file, the release said. Data charges may apply, and users may cancel the service or update their information at any time.

According to BallotTrax, the free tracking service is also available in the following Florida counties.