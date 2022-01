SARASOTA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday awarded $10 million to the city of Sarasota for multiple infrastructure projects.

The governor said that the funds will allow Sarasota to complete needed road work and environmental resiliency efforts.

DeSantis was joined by Dane Eagle, secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity, at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.