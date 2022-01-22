Weekend to start with chilly and windy conditions in Central Florida

Look at the radar for Central Florida on Saturday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Anyone making weekend plans should get their jacket or sweatshirt out of the closet.

Cloudy skies and gusty winds of 25 mph out of the north will settle in on Friday night in Central Florida.

Lows will range from the low 40s in northern counties of Central Florida to the mid-50s near Orlando.

[TRENDING: Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74 | Opener for Bob Saget at Florida shows speaks out | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Near the coast expect lows in the upper 50s.

Ad

On Saturday, Central Florida will be off to a chilly and windy start and it stays that way as highs reach the 60s.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday.

Overnight on Saturday lows in Central Florida will be in the 40s.

Look for a high of 61 degrees on Sunday in Central Florida.