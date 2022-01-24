Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, Winn-Dixie pharmacies to distribute free N95 masks

Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie pharmacies are set to distribute over two million free N95 masks as early as Friday, according to Southeastern Grocers.

Grocery chain officials announced Monday that it will be partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to distribute the masks on a first-come, first-served basis.

The distribution will be limited to three masks per individual, the grocer said.

Those interested can pick up their N95 mask at one of the three supermarkets’ in-store pharmacies.

For more information on mask distribution, COVID-19 vaccination appointments and other pharmacy services, visit the pharmacy pages.