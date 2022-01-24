17-year-old boy shot in the face at Sunset Island Park in Eustis

EUSTIS, Fla. – A teenager was shot in the face at Sunset Island Park in Eustis around 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Eustis police said officers found the 17-year-old boy near the entrance of the skatepark bleeding from the face. Investigators said the boy was awake and able to speak with officers until an ambulance arrived.

The teenager was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to police.

Officers said witnesses told police a person in gold van or SUV fired three shots and took off, driving south on Donnelly Street.

Witnesses said the vehicle was sitting in a parking space for 10-20 minutes near the entrance of the skatepark prior to the shooting.

Police have not provided any updates on the boy’s condition.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.