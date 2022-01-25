Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference at Florida school

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday morning in the Florida Panhandle.

DeSantis will speak from an elementary school in Crawfordville, near Tallahassee. The governor will be joined by House Speak Chris Sprowls and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran for the news conference, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

It is not yet known what the governor will be discussing. News 6 will stream his remarks live at the top of this story when it begins.

This comes after appointments at state-run monoclonal antibody sites due to revised authorizations from the Food and Drug Administration on Regeneron Monday.

The authorizations now specifically limit the treatments’ usage to patients likely to have been infected by or exposed to a different COVID variant. However, the FDA says it’s estimated that more than 99% of COVID-19 cases accounted for in the U.S. are linked to the omicron variant.

DeSantis released a statement demanding the Biden Administration to reverse the authorization change.

“Without a shred of clinical data to support this action, Biden has forced trained medical professionals to choose between treating their patients or breaking the law,” he said in a release. “This indefensible edict takes treatment out of the hands of medical professionals and will cost some Americans their lives. There are real-world implications to Biden’s medical authoritarianism – Americans’ access to treatments is now subject to the whims of a failing president.”