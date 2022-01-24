FDA: Don’t use Regeneron, 2nd antibody therapy to treat omicron variant of COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Food and Drug Administration is revising its authorizations for two monoclonal antibody treatments because they are “highly unlikely to be active against the omicron variant” of COVID-19.

The FDA Monday announced the decision to revise the authorizations for REGEN-COV, commonly known as Regeneron, and bamlanivimab and etesevimab (a treatment taken together) for patients who have the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The authorizations now specifically limit the treatments’ usage to patients likely to have been infected by or exposed to a different COVID variant. However, the FDA says it’s estimated that more than 99% of COVID-19 cases accounted for in the U.S. are linked to the omicron variant.

The U.S. does not have a testing protocol that tells patients immediately if they have a specific variant of COVID-19.

The decision is based on growing research showing the use of those two treatments are not effective, and limiting their use avoids exposing patients to side effects.

Monoclonal antibody treatments work by mimicking the body’s immune system and its ability to fight off infections like viruses. The treatments were shown to be effective in patients who were sick, but not sick enough to be hospitalized.

While these two treatments are no longer authorized for use, the FDA says sotrovimab, another monoclonal antibody treatment, is still available. There are other authorized treatments available as well, including Paxlovid, remdesivir and molnupiravir.

Florida officials have trumpeted the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody treatments and recently opened several sites in the state. They use Regeneron and bamlanivimab and etesevimab.

A sampling at certain wastewater treatment plants in Central Florida over the last week or so has found almost no trace of COVID-19 variants other than omicron.

It is always best to consult your doctor to figure out if you need treatment.