Omicron is sole variant detected in Altamonte Springs, Casselberry wastewater

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Omicron is officially the only variant detected in the Altamonte Springs and Casselberry wastewater, according to the most recent sample taken on Jan. 20.

This comes after the city reported no traces of the delta variant were detected in the wastewater last week.

The latest data shows an increase and decrease in COVID-19 concentrations detected in the Altamonte Springs and Casselberry Sewer Service Areas respectively, which spans across unincorporated Seminole County, Longwood, Maitland, Eatonville, Winter Park and Casselberry.

Altamonte Sewer Service Area = 2,551,458 gene copies per liter

Casselberry Sewer Service Area = 4,525,930 gene copies per liter

This marks an 86% increase in viral concentration since last week’s sample in the Altamonte Springs area and a 15% decrease in the Casselberry area.

In the Altamonte Springs Sewer Service Area, COVID-19 has increased by 9,640% since Florida’s Phase III reopening in September 2020, 3,536% since the advent of the delta surge and 4,340% since Thanksgiving last year.

The wastewater sample taken the previous Monday showed 1,370,967 gene copies per liter in the Altamonte Springs Sewer Service Area and 5,339,464 gene copies per liter in the Casselberry Sewer Service Area.