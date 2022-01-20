Concentration of COVID-19 in Altamonte Springs wastewater still high despite decline

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The concentration of coronavirus in the Altamonte Springs Sewer Service Area wastewater has decreased slightly, but still remains high, according to the most recent sample taken from the city.

According to City Manager Frank Martz, this comes after no levels of the delta variant were detected in both the Altamonte Springs and Casselberry Sewer Service Areas.

Martz said the omicron variant, however, was still detected in both areas as of Monday.

A wastewater sample taken Monday shows 1,370,967 gene copies per liter in the Altamonte Springs Sewer Service Area and 5,339,464 gene copies per liter in the Casselberry Sewer Service Area.

This marks a 58% and 16% decrease in virus concentration since the previous week in the two areas respectively.

Last week, the samples collected in Altamonte Springs and Casselberry’s sewer service areas respectively were 3,134,547 gene copies per liter and 4,251,025 gene copies per liter.

For the Altamonte Springs Sewer Service Area, this is a 1,853% higher virus concentration than the beginning of the delta surge and a 2,285% higher virus concentration since Thanksgiving last year, according to recent data.