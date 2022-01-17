New monoclonal antibody site coming to Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The state of Florida is opening several new sites to distribute monoclonal antibody therapies for COVID-19, including one in Altamonte Springs.

The site will be at the former Walgreens on State Road 436 and West Lake Brantley Road, on the western edge of the city.

Starting Tuesday, the new site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The treatment is free.

The new site is one of five new sites opening around the state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week that the state had secured 15,000 doses of Regeneron from the federal government to help treat COVID-19.

Other previously opened state-operated sites in the Central Florida area are located in Apopka, St. Cloud, Rockledge and The Villages.

All COVID-19 therapy locations can be found on the Florida Dept. of Health website.