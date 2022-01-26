Waiting for ‘Squid Game’ season 2? Here are 6 other Korean shows you can watch on Netflix

Even if you haven’t seen “Squid Game” yet, you’ve definitely heard of it after the show quickly received global attention following its release in September 2021.

The Korean drama follows contestants competing for cash while playing in various, deadly rounds inspired by children’s games.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Variety reported Thursday that Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, officially confirmed a second season would be coming, saying “The ‘Squid Game’ universe has just begun.”

While this show may have been the first Korean drama experience for many, there are many, many others to check out on Netflix.

Ad

From romance to thriller to action, there are different dramas for different interests and even then, many of the shows have those elements weaved into its plots.

‘All Of Us Are Dead’

This first episode of this newest drama is set to drop Friday on Netflix.

The trailer? Intense. This show centers around a zombie apocalypse and the fight to survive.

According to Netflix’s website, “A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out or turn into one of the rabid infected.”

‘Vincenzo’

If you’re a fan of mafia movies or shows, this one is for you.

“Vincenzo,” released in February 2021, follows a lawyer who works for the mafia as a consigliere.

“During a visit to his motherland, a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer gives an unrivaled conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice,” according to IMDb.

Ad

With 20 episodes, this drama is packed with thrill, action and some romance.

‘The Silent Sea’

This short, eight-episode series released in December 2021 follows a group of space explorers on a dangerous mission to the moon.

“During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets,” Netflix’s description reads.

And if you’re wondering if the lead character looks familiar, yes, he was in “Squid Game.”

‘Extracurricular’

This crime drama follows a high school student who turns to a life of crime to pay for college.

“A model high school student who’s steeped in a world of serious crime finds his double-life upended when a classmate takes an interest in his secret,” Netflix describes.

‘Sweet Home’

Another apocalyptic thriller, this show follows residents in an apartment complex trying to survive as monsters take over.

Ad

Netflix’s description says, “As humans turn into savage monsters, one troubled teenager and his neighbors fight to survive — and to hold onto their humanity.”

‘The King: Eternal Monarch’

This romance-fantasy drama will keep you on your toes as you work to learn more about the alternate realities the lead character encounters.

“A modern-day Korean emperor passes through a mysterious portal and into a parallel world, where he encounters a fiesty police detective,” Netflix describes.

Honorable mentions:

‘My Name’

This action-packed show released at the end of 2021 follows a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father’s death, then goes undercover as a cop.

“Following her father’s murder, a revenge-driven woman puts her trust in a powerful crime boss — and enters the force under his direction,” according to Netflix.

‘Alice In Borderland’

This show is Japanese, but it deserves a mention in here. It keeps you at the edge of your seat as you follow the main character’s journey to survive.

Ad

Netflix’s description says, “An aimless gamer and his two friends find themselves in a parallel Tokyo, where they’re forced to compete in a series of sadistic games to survive.”