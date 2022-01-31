Bethune-Cookman University under lockdown as authorities investigate threat, school says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Bethune-Cookman University is under a lockdown Monday as authorities investigate a threat, according to a university spokesperson.

The university, located in Daytona Beach, said a caller made a threat against the school.

The school spokesperson said the school was still on lockdown as of 7:42 a.m. Monday.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating the threat.

No other information has been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.