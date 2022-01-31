Orange County extends drive-thru COVID testing sites

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County is extending the life of its three drive-thru testing sites for another month.

The three sites will now remain open through Feb. 28. Each site will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week — according to a news release.

The sites are located at:

Econ Soccer Complex

8035 Yates Road, Orlando 32807

Monday – Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

South Orange Youth Sports Complex

11800 S. Orange Ave., Orlando 32824

Monday – Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Barnett Park

4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando 32808

Monday – Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Barnett Park location also offers COVID-19 vaccinations, in addition to testing. The location can accommodate 1,500 to 2,000 vaccinations per day, according to the county.

Those 12 and older can get a COVID vaccination at Barnett Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Children ages 5-11 can only be vaccinated Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the county.