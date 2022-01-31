68º

LIVE

Local News

Orange County extends drive-thru COVID testing sites

Sites will remain open through Feb. 28

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: COVID, Coronavirus, Pandemic, Vaccine, COVID-19, Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County is extending the life of its three drive-thru testing sites for another month.

The three sites will now remain open through Feb. 28. Each site will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week — according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Leaders condemn anti-Semitic behavior from demonstrators in Orange County | Elon Musk offers UCF student $5K to take down his Twitter account | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The sites are located at:

Econ Soccer Complex

8035 Yates Road, Orlando 32807

Monday – Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

South Orange Youth Sports Complex

11800 S. Orange Ave., Orlando 32824

Monday – Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Barnett Park

4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando 32808

Monday – Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Barnett Park location also offers COVID-19 vaccinations, in addition to testing. The location can accommodate 1,500 to 2,000 vaccinations per day, according to the county.

Those 12 and older can get a COVID vaccination at Barnett Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Children ages 5-11 can only be vaccinated Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the county.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email