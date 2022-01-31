Pain at the pump: Gas prices jump 12 cents in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Drivers in Florida are paying more to fill up their gas tanks.

According to new numbers released by AAA, gas prices rose 12 cents in the past week.

AAA said the state average for a gallon of regular gas is now $3.35, one cent less than last year’s high of $3.36 per gallon.

Experts say rising oil prices are to blame for the pain at the pump. So far this year, AAA says the U.S. price for crude oil surged 15% to $87.35 per barrel.

Officials with AAA say gas prices may only get more expensive as demand increases ahead of spring break and summer travel.

Experts say drivers who want to save on gasoline should combine errands to limit driving time, remove excess weight from their vehicles and avoid aggressive driving because speeding reduces fuel economy.