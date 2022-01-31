WATCH LIVE at 3 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Palm Beach County Monday afternoon.

The governor will be joined by Sen. Marco Rubio, Congressmen Brian Mast and Byron Donalds, Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton, and South Florida Water Management District Chairman Chauncey Goss for the news conference scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

[TRENDING: Leaders condemn anti-Semitic behavior from demonstrators in Orange County | Elon Musk offers UCF student $5K to take down his Twitter account | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

DeSantis will be speaking from a stormwater treatment area in Wellington, Florida, outside of West Palm Beach.

News 6 will stream his remarks live at the top of this story when it begins.

Last week, DeSantis announced $79.8 million in infrastructure resiliency projects in South Florida.