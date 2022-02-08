Mardi Gras returns to downtown Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. – There’s no need to travel to New Orleans when the Mardi Gras party is making its way to Central Florida.

The Mardi Gras Party in the Street in Leesburg is bringing the fun to historic downtown Saturday.

[TRENDING: Fuddruckers closes all Central Florida locations, no reason give | Here’s the Central Florida city leading state in most lightning in 2021 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“It all starts with a series of fun-filled parties to select King Rex & Queen Divine, followed by the Crowning Ball and finishes with the “PARTY IN THE STREET” as Historic Downtown Leesburg comes alive with the sights and sounds of N’awlins!” the website says.

Ad

From three different parades to vendors and overall fun, the celebration begins at 11 a.m. and goes through 9 p.m.

There will be a kids parade, pet parade and a Mardi Gras parade to end the night.

Along with a variety of food, there will be jugglers, fire eaters and stilt walkers will be available to enjoy.

For more information and what time each parade will kick off, click here.