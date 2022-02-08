Orange County’s superintendent to retire next school year

ORLANDO, Fla. – After 10 years of managing Orange County’s public school district, Dr. Barbara Jenkins is planning to retire.

OCPS announced Tuesday evening that Jenkins, who became superintendent in 2012, will retire later this year.

The announcement said Jenkins will open the 2022-2023 school year, then officially retire in December.

The board discussed a timeline for finding Jenkins’ replacement Tuesday, beginning with a work session on the search scheduled for Feb. 15.

Jenkins’ profile on the OCPS website says she’s been serving the district for 30 years. She was a former deputy superintendent, as well as chief of staff, handling human resources and labor relations, among other duties.

Orange County Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in the country.

Jenkins was previously recognized as Florida’s Superintendent of the Year and one of four finalists for the national title. The Florida Association for Career and Technical Education named her CTE Superintendent of the Year. In 2016, the Florida Music Education Association named her Superintendent of the Year.

“Through the years, it has been my honor to work with phenomenal board members, teachers, administrators and support staff who are committed to leading our students to success. Serving in this role has been a calling and a tremendous blessing,” Jenkins said.

