Manatee stuck in Volusia ditch awaits rescue by FWC

A manatee stuck in a stormwater ditch in New Smyrna Beach pokes its nose above the water's surface.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A manatee is stuck in a stormwater ditch in New Smyrna Beach and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission crews will not be able to rescue it until Thursday.

The manatee is stuck in a ditch off Industrial Park Avenue just west of the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

[TRENDING: Statewide tornado drill to take place in Florida | Florida father killed his 2 young children then himself, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

FWC said rescuers are dealing with a big rescue in Georgia right now and will likely respond to this manatee Thursday.

Ad

Crews have their hands full trying to save manatees as the temperature drops and food problems in the Indian River Lagoon continue.

On Wednesday, FWC researchers said 97 manatees have died so far in 2022, and the numbers are higher now because of the cold, with up to 10 dead manatees found a day in Florida since temperatures dropped.

If you come across a sick or injured manatee, call FWC’s Wildlife Alert toll-free number: 1-888-404-FWCC (1-888-404-3922), or #FWC or *FWC on a mobile device.