News 6 helps Indialantic man receive proper tax forms within hours

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Baker is one of thousands of Florida unemployment claimants experiencing an old-fashioned paper chase for a 1099-G tax form.

Baker, an employee with a Brevard County law firm in Indialantic, told News 6 he had been waiting six weeks to access the tax form from his DEO Connect account.

“I was concerned about possibly missing the IRS deadline,” Baker said. “I simply could not access the form itself.”

Baker and his wife Brooke were getting ready to move and with four kids and a dog, the last thing they needed was a botched tax return .

Baker told News 6 he had been back to work since last April and had not used the DEO Connect system in quite some time.

When he tried to download the 1099-G he hit a dead end.

“You just go round and round with the DEO, if you can get them on the phone,” a frustrated Baker said.

During the Zoom interview with News 6, a DEO representative called Baker and told him his tax form had been located and would be emailed immediately.

News 6 sent his case to the DEO Reemployment team two hours earlier, making this case the fastest to be resolved in Make Ends Meet franchise history.

“I would say Getting Results was an understatement,” a relieved Baker told News 6, “The expediency in which the results were received is more than 5 stars, I cannot thank you enough.”

The DEO tells News 6, email is the most efficient way to receive a copy of your tax form.

According to the DEO, the fastest way to receive a copy of your 1099-G Form is by selecting “electronic” as your preferred method for correspondence. You can log-in to your Reemployment Assistance account and go to “My 1099-G” in the main menu to view the last five years of your 1099-G Form document.

News 6 will continue to work with the Department of Economic Opportunity to locate tax forms and access unemployment benefits.

If you have an unemployment issue, email makeendsmeet@wkmg.com or text the words “make ends meet” along with your issue to 407-676-7428.