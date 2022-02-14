60º

Dr. Phillips High School evacuated due to threat, district says

District did not reveal type of threat made against school

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A threat was made Monday morning against Dr. Phillips High School, prompting officials to evacuate the building while deputies investigated.

Law enforcement and administrators found no danger on campus, according to Orange County Public Schools.

The district did not specify the type of threat made against the school.

All students were allowed back into the building and classes resumed.

