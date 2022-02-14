Here’s why it smells like smoke across Central Florida

The U.S. Forest Service conducted a 1,818 acre prescribed burn in the Ocala National Forest in Lake County on Monday.

OCALA, Fla. – Did it smell like smoke when you stepped outside on Monday in Central Florida?

The Florida Forest Service wanted to let the public know it is not something to worry about.

The U.S. Forest Service conducted a 1,818-acre prescribed burn in the Ocala National Forest in Lake County on Monday.

The Florida Forest Service would like to inform the public, the U.S. Forest Service is conducting a 1,818 acre Rx Burn in the Ocala Natl Forest (Lake County). Be advised the smoke from the burn is drifting toward Orlando, so use caution if you’re traveling in the area. #FLFire — FFS Orlando (@FFS_Orlando) February 14, 2022

Crews said the smoke drifted toward Orlando from Ocala.

Central Floridians could smell the smoke from Ocala to the Doctor Phillips area on Monday.

Officials said to be cautious while driving in smoky areas.