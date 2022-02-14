64º

LIVE

Local News

Here’s why it smells like smoke across Central Florida

1,818 acre prescribe burn took place in the Ocala National Forest

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County, Lake County
The U.S. Forest Service conducted a 1,818 acre prescribed burn in the Ocala National Forest in Lake County on Monday. (Department of Transportation)

OCALA, Fla. – Did it smell like smoke when you stepped outside on Monday in Central Florida?

The Florida Forest Service wanted to let the public know it is not something to worry about.

The U.S. Forest Service conducted a 1,818-acre prescribed burn in the Ocala National Forest in Lake County on Monday.

Crews said the smoke drifted toward Orlando from Ocala.

Central Floridians could smell the smoke from Ocala to the Doctor Phillips area on Monday.

Officials said to be cautious while driving in smoky areas.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email