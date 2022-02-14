Medical examiner releases Brian Laundrie’s autopsy report

FILE - This Aug. 12, 2021, file photo from video provided by the Moab, Utah, Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park in Utah. Laundrie, the boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito, took responsibility for killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, the FBI announced Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File)

Details about Brian Laundrie’s remains and the items found around him at the scene of his death were revealed in a full autopsy report released by the District Twelve Medical Examiner Monday, according to WINK News.

WINK News reports that the 23-year-old’s remains and belongings were found along a trail in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, previously obscured from view by three feet of water.

The investigation was divided among two scenes about 100 to 250 feet apart, where investigators found Laundrie’s complete skeletal remains, animal skeletal remains and personal items, including a handwritten half note, a drybag containing a journal and photos, one of which showed Laundrie, and a revolver containing two live rounds and a spent one, WINK News reported.

According to WINK News, a projectile was located about 50 feet from where Laundrie’s skull fragments were found.

WINK News said the autopsy report shows the cause of death is a “gunshot wound to the head with extensive, associated craniofacial fractures.”

Earlier this year, the FBI announced in a final case update that Laundrie was the only person involved in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, his fiancé who was first reported missing on Sept. 11. Investigators later said she was strangled four weeks before her body was found in September 2021.

FBI agents said Laundrie admitted to killing Petito in a notebook found near his remains.