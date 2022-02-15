Florida Craft Brew & Wingfest brings hundreds of beers, ‘imaginative’ wings to Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. – With over 250 beers to try and the best wings Vero Beach can offer, the Florida Craft Brew & Wingfest is returning this weekend.

The festival takes place Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Royal Palm Pointe.

“With a family-friendly atmosphere, the best beer and wings in the state of Florida, live music on two stages, and the top craft beer brewers and wingfest chefs all in one place, there truly is something for everyone at the Florida Craft Brew and Wingfest!” the website reads.

For beer lovers, there will be over 250 craft brews you can try. And for wing enthusiasts, there will be an assortment of wings, from “smoked, fried, grilled, sauced, spiced, or imaginative,” according to organizers.

There will be two stages of live music where four bands will perform throughout the festival.

And the festival isn’t just for adults. The event is family-friendly, offering menu items catered to children and bringing an all-new root beer tasting contest.

If you’re planning to sample the beers available at this event, you can purchase a beer bracelet online for a discount on or before Feb. 18.

