Woman, baby escape from car moments before it’s struck by train in South Florida

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Ian Margol, Reporter

Car on tracks. (Delray Beach Fire Rescue)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A woman was able to save herself and her 3-month-old daughter from getting struck by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Delray Beach after her car got stuck on the tracks, authorities said.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue and police responded to the scene on Southwest 10th Street after the incident, according to News 6 partner WPLG.

Photos taken at the scene show significant damage to the front end of the vehicle.

Police said the 28-year-old woman drove onto the tracks around 6 a.m. on the dead-end street, about 100 yards away from the crossing at Southwest 10th Street and Swinton Avenue.

Her car then got stuck on the tracks and the woman got out safely with her child, authorities said.

Police say, fortunately, the train was not in the area at the time the car got stuck and hit the car some time later after both were already out of the car.

The woman is now at an area hospital being evaluated.

The car has since been removed from the tracks.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue took to social media after the collision to warn the public to drive safely.

