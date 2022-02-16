78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated Publix employees

New policy went into effect Monday

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Publix, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Vaccine
Publix now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fully vaccinated Publix employees are no longer required to wear face coverings, according to the company’s website.

The new rule went into effect Monday “as a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases,” Publix announced on its website.

[TRENDING: Closed department store transformed into 2-story entertainment center in Sanford mall | VIDEO: Drunken woman on motorized suitcase leads police chase through Orlando airport, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

This new policy applies to all fully vaccinated employees except those required to wear masks under their job description or state or local ordinance, the website reads.

“Pharmacy associates, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear face coverings when administering vaccines,” Publix officials said.

Prior to this new rule, all Publix employees were required to wear masks in the store, regardless of vaccination status.

The company previously made masks optional for fully vaccinated shoppers starting in May 2021.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email