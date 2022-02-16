Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated Publix employees

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fully vaccinated Publix employees are no longer required to wear face coverings, according to the company’s website.

The new rule went into effect Monday “as a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases,” Publix announced on its website.

This new policy applies to all fully vaccinated employees except those required to wear masks under their job description or state or local ordinance, the website reads.

“Pharmacy associates, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear face coverings when administering vaccines,” Publix officials said.

Prior to this new rule, all Publix employees were required to wear masks in the store, regardless of vaccination status.

The company previously made masks optional for fully vaccinated shoppers starting in May 2021.