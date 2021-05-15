Publix: Masks to be optional for shoppers who are fully vaccinated

ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix announced masks will be optional for shoppers who are fully vaccinated starting on Saturday.

Customers who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to wear a face covering while shopping.

The move comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance saying masks are no longer recommended outside and in some indoor settings for anyone who is fully vaccinated.

Publix is not the only business to announce new mask guidelines.

Universal Orlando announced guests will no longer have to wear masks outdoors when on theme park property starting on Saturday.

