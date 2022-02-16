New Image Youth Center in Parramore faces eviction after sale of building

New Image Youth Center in Parramore known as the ‘good in the hood,’ founder says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A youth center in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood is losing its space.

New Image Youth Center is being evicted from its studio after the building was sold, according to a Facebook post. The building sits near the corner of West Church Street and South Parramore Avenue.

The post said the center was told the building would be sold, but that the organization would still be able to “maintain (its space) with our month-to-month agreement.” However, the center said it received a notice on Monday to vacate the building.

“I mean the truth of the matter is we knew that eventually this will happen. This is a story that we have been fighting against for a very long time, but now Our (sic) reality is here,” the post reads.

Dr. Shanta Barton-Stubbs founded the center when she was just 21 years old. She said the center provides services to students in kindergarten through 12th grade at no cost.

Barton-Stubbs said when she began the center, four students attended regularly. Now, on any given day, about 65 children come for after-school care, homework help, tutoring and activities like mixed martial arts.

“My father moved this church from Winter Park to Parramore in 2004 and it was a group of four children that I just wanted to give the opportunity to play a game of Monopoly,” she said. “And during that game of Monopoly, more and more kids began to show up at the door and before you knew it, it was becoming this youth center.”

