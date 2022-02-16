Orlando event to commemorate Black History Month with themed art, live music

ORLANDO, Fla. – A special Black History Month-themed ‘pop-Up’ market will happen in the heart of downtown Orlando.

The Black Artisan Affair runs from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday in front of the Orange County Regional History Center.

The theme of this Thursday’s event will focus on African American history.

Local chefs will be serving up fresh dishes with a variety of food trucks and various food vendors.

Musical acts will be jamming out throughout the evening with live performances put on by the Dr. Phillips Center of Performing Arts.

A variety of Central Florida artists will be creating live art pieces and also selling artwork.

The event is put on by Bazaar Botanica Community Markets. Bazaar Botanica Community Markets feature a rotating group of independent shop owners and artists from Central Florida on the third Thursday of every month. The event is free to the public