CDC considering new mask guidance as COVID-19 cases drop across the country

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering new mask guidance as coronavirus cases drop across the country.

Across the country states and counties have dropped mask mandates and the CDC said hospital capacity remains a top priority amid consideration for when to roll back restrictions.

The CDC said virus transmission is still considered substantial or high in 97 percent of counties in the country.

“Based on the current case level, I think there’s still a significant amount of transmission,” Dr. Cameron Webb said, he is part of the White House COVID-19 response team.