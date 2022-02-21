Florida gas prices continue to reach new highs

FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. Two Democratic senators are calling for suspending the federal gas tax for the remainder of 2022 to help consumers struggling with rising fuel prices (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

The pain at the gas pump is getting even worse.

According to new numbers released by AAA, gas prices in Florida jumped another 6 cents since last week.

The $3.51 a gallon price sets a new high for the year, according to AAA.

The new high is 15 cents more than 2021′s high, and it’s the highest daily average since July 2014, AAA says.

Florida’s current average per gallon is $3.50, AAA said, which is 5 cents more than last week and 90 cents more than this same time last year.

Experts said the price of oil dropped last week, but that could change if Russia decides to invade Ukraine.

“It’s hard to get too excited about the recent oil price drop because prices could easily rebound if Russia invades Ukraine,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “If an invasion occurs and oil prices spike, that will most certainly drag gas prices higher too. To what degree, it’s still unclear.”

AAA offers tips on saving on gasoline by combining errands to limit drive time, shopping for the best gas price in your community, removing excess weight from your vehicle and driving conservatively to help reduce fuel economy.