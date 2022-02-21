Report: Iran's president arrives in Qatar for gas summit

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi, center, is welcomed by Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, center right, as he arrives in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Iran's president has arrived in Qatar for a summit of gas exporting countries, the state-run news outlet reported Monday. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

TEHRAN – Iran's president has arrived in Qatar for a summit of gas exporting countries, the state-run news outlet reported Monday.

IRNA said President Ebrahim Raisi is leading a delegation to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Doha, designed to develop economic, energy and political cooperation between Iran and Qatar. It is Raisi’s first foreign trip since he took office in August.

IRNA said five ministers, including those leading the country's foreign and oil policies, accompanied the Iranian president.

Raisi is expected to speak to the summit on Tuesday.