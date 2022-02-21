Here are the Flagler County cities with elections in March

Voting in two Flagler County cities will take place on March 8.

BUNNELL, Fla. – Not all Florida elections take place in November.

Local elections can take place throughout the year in Florida, and in March two cities in Flagler County are electing city commissioners.

The cities of Flagler Beach and Bunnell have elections on Tuesday, March 8. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is no early voting period, but residents can request a vote-by-mail ballot to vote in those elections. To do so, head to the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections website.

Beverly Beach also had elections, but no candidates for town commissioner drew any opposition, so James Howard and Donna Christy Procida were automatically elected.

Bunnell

Voters are deciding on two commission seats in the city of Bunnell. The top two vote-getters among the three candidates will win the seats.

Ad

The candidates are:

Robert “Bob” Barnes

Tina-Marie Schultz

Peter Young

Schultz and Barnes are incumbents for the commission.

The mayor of Bunnell, Catherine Robinson, was also up for reelection but she drew no opposition and was reelected to another three-year term.

Bunnell voters will decide on their commissioners at the following designated polling place:

G.W. Carver Community Center – 206 E. Drain Street

This is a temporary change because Bunnell City Hall is not available for the election.

Flagler Beach

Similar to Bunnell’s election, voters in Flagler Beach are choosing two commission members. The top two vote-getters among the three candidates will win the seats.

The candidates are:

Rick Belhumeur (incumbent)

Jane Mealy (incumbent)

James Sherman

Voters will decide on their commissioners at the following polling place:

Flagler Beach City Commission Chamber Room – 105 S. 2nd Street

The winning candidates will fill three-year terms beginning on March 10.