Woman rescued after car was sideswiped into water in Maitland

The car was submerged here. (Maitland Fire Department.)

A woman was rescued after her car was sideswiped into the water by another vehicle on Sunday, according to Maitland Fire Department.

Authorities said the woman’s vehicle was submerged in water after it was hit by another vehicle. The vehicle went through a fence and into the water, said Maitland Fire Department.

Authorities said the Maitland Police Department was able to rescue the women from the water and had her transported to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing situation, so check back for updates.

