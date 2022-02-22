If you’re hearing loud booms, it’s likely Navy training in the Ocala National Forest

U.S. Navy bombing range in Ocala

If you’re hearing loud booms and your home is rattling, it may just be Naval bomb training.

News 6 viewers from Lake Mary up north are reporting the booms right now.

The U.S. Navy conducts live and inert bomb training in the Ocala National Forest at the Pinecastle Range Complex.

A training schedule for this week shows the Navy could be conducting bombing until midnight Monday.

There will also be bombing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday, Feb. 22: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and noon until 11:59 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials at the Pinecastle Range Complex say wildlife may be temporarily displaced because of the bombing, and you should secure items around your home that could attract wildlife.

Also, for more training updates, head to the USDA website.

To complain about the noise, contact Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility at 1-800-874-5059.