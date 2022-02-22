Palm Bay man arrested after driving 100 mph, nearly hitting patrol car, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay man was arrested for reckless driving on Sunday morning, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Lt. Michael Smith said in a report that Edwin Moran, 20, drove on Minton Road in an “aggressive manner,” going as fast as 100 mph and almost hitting multiple vehicles in transit and stopped at traffic lights around 11:30 a.m.

[TRENDING: Man fatally shot by police at Winter Park wedding reception | Florida solar customers, others shocked over new charge on electric bills | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Smith also said Moran almost hit the patrol vehicle.

When asked if he had a valid license, Moran said it had been suspended for “hit and run and contempt of court,” according to the report.

When asked if he paid his fines, Moran said he has not yet and is “still going to court on it.”

In addition to reckless driving, Moran also faces a driving with a suspended license charge. He was transported to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.