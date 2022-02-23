Florida students learn how to save lives

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Over 950 students at Seminole High School will be trained Wednesday by Seminole County firefighters and paramedics in hands-only CPR.

The 11th0grade students will learn throughout the school day, with video and hands-on practice provided by the fire department.

According to the department, there will be about 12 first responders training the students.

This training is part of a new law signed last year that requires 9th- and 11th-grade students in Florida’s public school system to learn how to perform CPR.

“It’s a one-hour nationally recognized CPR course in the public health sector of the school,” Rep. Fred Hawkins said when the bill was signed into law. “So many people are afraid to act thinking they’ll do something wrong and Florida has laws to protect them, that’s the one thing that was asked during this whole committee process.”