‘We are your neighbors:’ Ukrainians in Orlando rally against war overseas

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As panic erupts in Ukraine, there are many people in the Orlando area who are also overcome by fear.

On television and all over social media, they watched the chilling moment Russian troops invaded the country.

Dozens of people rallied near Lake Eola Thursday night standing with Ukraine. They carried flags and chanted, “Glory to Ukranian Heroes.”

Some participants said they are horrified thinking of family and friends who are stuck overseas.

Victoria Shelegina is both a Russian and United States citizen. Some of her family members are living in Ukraine.

“I feel [scared] I feel ashamed, and I want to do anything or everything I can to stop this aggression,” Shelegina said.

She said many Ukrainians are preparing for the war by hiding in their basements, scared to go to sleep.

Shelegina is also an immigration attorney. She said she has been bombarded with questions from Ukrainians.

“How can we protect ourselves? How can we protect our families? How can we escape this country?” she said.

Sirens blared in Kyiv after explosions were heard across Ukraine.

Early Thursday morning, with tanks and fighter jets, Russian troops invaded the second largest country in Europe.

Nick Iamkovskyi was also at the “We Stand With Ukraine” rally at Lake Eola.

“I’m not sleeping since 6 a.m. yesterday so I’m still nervous about them,” he said.

Forgoing sleep the past couple of nights, Iamkovskyi said he is worried about his mother and sister who are stuck in Ukraine.

Experts are predicting this could be the biggest war in Europe since the end of World War II.

President Joe Biden called this strike “premeditated.”

He announced additional sanctions to impose on Russia targeting some of Russia’s largest banks. He is also blocking Russia’s high-tech imports and even hitting some of the country’s elite figures with sanctions.

“We’re very appreciative of the support from the world that we are getting but again telling you the truth, today sanctions [are] not enough,” Iamkovskyi said.

Shelegina agrees sanctions won’t hold off Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

“I think we as Americans should do much more and improve more strict sanctions against Russia,” Shelegina said.

Although Ukraine is more than 5,000 miles away Iamkovskyi said Ukrainians walk among Americans every day.

“Ukrainians are near you, we live here we are your neighbors,” he said.

Participants said the rally will attract attention to the issue. They also said Americans should contact representatives and congressional leaders and push for more strict sanctions on Russia.