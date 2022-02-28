Bill impacting LGBTQ+ students headed to full Florida Senate vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Parental Rights in Education Bill now heads to the floor, where it will be read twice and voted on.

The bill saw the debate in the appropriations committee on Monday.

The bill has been dubbed by critics as the “Don’t say gay bill.”

The bill prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels of K through third grade.

It also forbids districts from implementing any policies requiring school personnel to withhold information from a parent about their child’s mental, emotional, or physical health.

The bill does allow for certain exemptions if it’s believed the information would result in abuse or abandonment of a child.

During committee debate on Monday, legislators voiced their opinions.

“I believe it’s imperative if we love children that we put parents in charge, and that these intimate decisions about their lives should not be made by an institution, they should be made in a family, if at all possible,” Sen Dennis Baxley said.

The committee also heard students urging them not to vote for the bill.

The bill was voted on in committee, and reported favorably.