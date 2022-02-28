69º

LIVE

Local News

Gas prices continue to rise after sharp increase in oil prices

Surging prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, higher demand

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Travel, Money, Fuel, Gas

ORLANDO, Fla.Gas prices in Florida have increased 4 cents per gallon in the past week.

According to new numbers released by AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state is $3.52, 16 cents more than 2021′s high.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to AAA, the price of crude oil jumped to $96 a barrel on Sunday, up nearly $50 since the beginning of the year.

Experts say the rising prices are due in part to Russian’s invasion of Ukraine. AAA says busy spring and summer driving seasons are also expected to drive up pump prices.

Experts say if oil reaches $100 a barrel and stays that way for an extended period, drivers could see gas prices jump by as much as 30 cents a gallon.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Cathleigh is a newscast producer and has been with News 6 since 2014. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications, with a focus in broadcast journalism. Cathleigh produces the 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. newscasts.

email