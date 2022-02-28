Gas prices continue to rise after sharp increase in oil prices

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices in Florida have increased 4 cents per gallon in the past week.

According to new numbers released by AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state is $3.52, 16 cents more than 2021′s high.

According to AAA, the price of crude oil jumped to $96 a barrel on Sunday, up nearly $50 since the beginning of the year.

Experts say the rising prices are due in part to Russian’s invasion of Ukraine. AAA says busy spring and summer driving seasons are also expected to drive up pump prices.

Experts say if oil reaches $100 a barrel and stays that way for an extended period, drivers could see gas prices jump by as much as 30 cents a gallon.