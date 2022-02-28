Supporters for Ukraine gather at local church, festival

So many people all across the world are praying for the people in Ukraine, including locally at a Ukranian festival at the Apopka Amphitheater, and at a church Sunday morning in Apopka.

Through song and prayer, the support for the people in Ukraine continues, including at the St Mary Protectress Ukranian Catholic Church in Apopka.

Many prayed for their loved ones back home.

“We don’t want to lose our homeland and we don’t want to lose our family,” said Maria Walczyszyn Vincent.

Vincent was born in Austria, but raised Ukrainian before she and her family moved to America. She has family in western Ukraine and worries about their safety.

“We were good until yesterday, now it’s a bit sporadic,” she said. “We have not heard from our cousin.”

She said now more than ever it’s time for unity.

“We are Americans with a beautiful Ukrainian heritage,” she said.

And Yuliya Benko agrees.

“Just mentally support us so we know we’re not alone in this war,” Benko said.

She joined dozens at the Apopka Ampitheater Sunday on the final day of the already planned Ukranian festival.

She’s from western Ukraine, has family there and is calling for peace.

“It’s graffiti and we’re so thankful, but we need more help from NATO to protect our sky,” she said.

This festival was scheduled to last until 8 p.m. at the Apooka Amphitheater, organizers say.

The donations and food sales from this festival will go to support the people In Ukraine.