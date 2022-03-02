Man who killed 3 women in Daytona Beach to soon learn his fate

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Closing arguments are expected Wednesday in the penalty phase of Robert Hayes’ murder trial, a convicted killer who will soon learn whether a jury will sentence him to death after finding him guilty of three killings in the mid-2000s.

Hayes, 39, was convicted Feb. 22 of murdering Laquetta Gunther, Julie Green and Iwana Patton in 2005-06 in Daytona Beach.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

When the penalty phase ends, the case will go back to the jury — the same panel that found Hayes guilty for the murders — who will decide whether to recommend the death penalty. The judge will consider the jury’s decision but will ultimately decide Hayes’ fate.

Ad

The trial began Feb. 11, with prosecutors inviting experts and witnesses who took the stand, such as the owner of a gun store where Hayes bought a firearm in 2005, building a timeline to link him to the three murders.

In 2019, Hayes was indicted for first-degree murder in the 2016 death of Rachel Elizabeth Bey in Palm Beach County, whose body was found disposed of similarly to the three women he was convicted of killing a decade beforehand. Prosecutors said DNA evidence linked all four women to Hayes, accused of sexually battering them before shooting them and dumping their bodies in secluded areas.

During the trial, the defense took issue with accusations beyond Hayes’ sexual relations with the women, claiming there was no evidence Hayes was holding a gun at the time of the victims’ deaths and calling it “circumstantial” that bullets of the same caliber were used to kill Gunther, Green and Patton.

Ad

The prosecution seeks the death penalty, and the trial is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m.