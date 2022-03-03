Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is cancer free

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a video shared Thursday that his wife, Casey DeSantis, is cancer free.

The governor shared in October 2021 his wife, 41, was diagnosed with breast cancer. She finished her final chemotherapy treatment in January.

“After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer free,” Ron DeSantis said in the video. “... She still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s going to make a full recovery. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.”

During her fight with cancer, the governor called his wife a “very, very strong woman.”

“She fights. She’s tough,” DeSantis said. “I mean she’s basically resigned that, you know, better that she has to go through it than others who may not be able to handle it as well. And that’s just, that’s why I love her. She’s an exceptional person.”

Casey DeSantis released a statement of her cancer-free update.

“There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free,” she said in a release. “To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”