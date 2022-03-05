‘We’ve got to make a difference:’ Volunteers make 1M meals to send to Ukrainian refugees

Hundreds of volunteers showed up for the morning shift at City of Destiny Church in Apopka on Saturday, March 5, 2022 to fill 1 million bags of food that will be delivered to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

APOPKA, Fla. – Hundreds of volunteers are making meals that will be sent to Ukraine to help those seeking refuge from war.

Todd Lamphere, executive pastor at City of Destiny Church in Apopka, said the church wanted to do something to help the people of Ukraine.

“There’s a principle in the Bible that we all adhere to: when one member suffers, all the members suffer with them,” Lamphere said. “And so this is our way to be able to stand in solidarity with the men and women and the children who are just in this terrible situation.”

Hundreds of volunteers showed up for the morning shift at the church on Saturday. The church is partnered with the nonprofit No Child Hungry to fill 1 million bags of food that will be delivered to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

William Lowry, president of No Child Hungry, said this is the least they could do.

“Imagine only having what’s on your back and you’re running for your lives. You’re going to be hungry, and we’ve got to make a difference because we can,” Lowry said.

Organizers put the event together in five days. Lamphere said church members felt like they needed to do more than pray for Ukraine.

“For us, a prayer is critical, but prayer and action is even more powerful, and that’s what we’re doing today,” he said.

Before volunteers started working, they heard from Father Roman Kuzminskyi with St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Catholic Church in Apopka.

“Thank you for what you do to my people,” Kuzminskyi said.

Kuzminskyi said the meals will make a difference in so many Ukrainian lives.

“People don’t have what to eat and this is meal will be very helpful for our people,” he said.

Volunteer Lucas Colon came with his church to make the meals. He said they felt compelled to help.

“I think that whatever you can do to support, you should do it, so that’s why we’re here,” Colon said.

Lamphere said he hopes the meals will make it to Ukraine this week. He prays those who receive the food will get more than just nourishment.

“We want the people in Ukraine, the Ukrainian people, to know that they are loved, valued and not forgotten,” Lamphere said.

Click here for more information about efforts to send meals to Ukraine.