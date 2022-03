A senior living facility in Cocoa suffered a fire in its second story on Saturday.

The fire occurred on the 1000 block of Clearlake Road in Cocoa, according to the American Red Cross.

Authorities said a sprinkler system put out the fire, but there was water damage and 30 people were displaced.

The Red Cross said no temporary shelter was needed, but that cards were handed out for use of a hotel night if people needed it.