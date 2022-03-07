Eatonville elects new mayor, reelects 2 council members

Eatonville is the oldest incorporated African American town in America, established in 1887

EATONVILLE, Fla. – The Town of Eatonville has a new mayor and a new council member following elections Saturday. Two other council members were reelected.

Despite having 1,485 registered voters, only 493 people cast a ballot in the election.

[TRENDING: Prank by 10-year-old on flight to Orlando causes scare, sources say | Police: Teacher leaves classroom on stretcher after 5-year-old attacks her | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Mayor Eddie Cole lost his reelection bid to Angie Gardner, 278 to 213. Gardner, a town council member, lost to Cole in 2018.

Eatonville voters also reelected Councilmember Theo Washington to town council Seat 2, who won a three-person race against Ruthie Critton and Angela Thomas with 202 votes, or 41.5% of the vote. Critton garnered 197 votes.

Councilmember Rodney Daniels beat challenger Tarus Mack by only three votes -- 243 to 240, allowing Daniels to keep Eatonville Council Seat 3.

Wanda Randolph won Eatonville Council Seat 5, beating Marilyn Davis Sconions 292 to 190.