🏴‍☠️Set sail with pirates, mermaids and dragons at this Orlando dinner show

You’ll see everything from mermaids to dragons and pirates, of course, at the Pirates Dinner Adventure in Orlando, where the audience gets to be a part of the show.

PROMO CODE: The code PDAINSIDER6 will get you a free child’s ticket with purchase at the Orlando location. The code is available through July 31 and can be used on their website and in-person at the venue and over the phone. (If you have any issues using the promo code online, you can call Pirates Dinner Adventure at 407-206-5102 and tell them the promo code over the phone.)

“We bring between 60 to 100 guests on stage and out of their seats. They’re participating and part of the competitions. They become pirates,” said Director of Sales and Marketing Skyler Rankin.

Ad

Pirates Dinner Adventure in Orlando takes you right out to sea. More than 800 seats surround a full-size Spanish Galleon ship in the indoor theater.

“We have a 350,000-gallon moat that surrounds our ship where you’ll see explosions, and also children and captains will be riding in boats in this water as well,” said Rankin.

The dinner show is celebrating 25 years in Central Florida, most recently overcoming the economic hit from the pandemic. Before that, the venue experienced a devastating hit from Hurricane Irma in 2017.

“We had extensive damage. We were closed for 10 months,” Rankin said.

Pirates Dinner Adventure underwent a multimillion-dollar refurbishment, with new seating and additions, including an animatronic dragon.

“Pirates fly nearly 15 feet in the air on trampolines under the ship. Animatronic dragons burst out of the ship. This is an immersive experience,” Rankin said.

Seats are color-coordinated, grouping visitors into teams representing pirates in the show. The adventure also comes with a three-course meal.