Despite flight cancellations, high gas prices, spring break travel goes on

ORLANDO, Fla. – With over 200 flights canceled over the weekend, long lines could be seen inside Orlando International Airport Monday morning.

But despite travel headaches, including higher costs of flights in some cases with fuel prices where they’re at, people are still vacationing.

Bob Cook, the director of sales for Go Travel, said even with the possibility of higher prices they’ve seen people excited to travel.

“I’d say 90% of them are continuing to go, they just want to go, considering spring break last year was completely destroyed,” said Cook.

According to AAA, people in Florida are paying an average price of $4.34 a gallon, down slightly from last week’s record-setting $4.38 per gallon.

With the uncertain future of fuel prices, Mark Jenkins with AAA said people wanting to travel shouldn’t wait to book.

“It could be one of those cases when people start looking at flights here in the coming months, that they might see airfares beginning to pick up. So I think right now if you’re looking to buy, my best advice is book now,” said Jenkins.

He added the other factor people are considering when vacation planning is how to stretch their budget.

“If I take this trip via car, I’m going to spend X amount of money for gasoline, and it might be more economical to fly. So you’re going to have more and more people who are weighing those options,” said Jenkins.

Another tool for those looking to drive is the gas cost calculator on AAA’s website. Jenkins told News 6 the tool will help families figure out what they should expect to pay for a road trip.