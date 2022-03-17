🔓Looking for something green? Here are some St. Paddy’s Day deals

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy St. Patrick’s Day! While some of you may be donning your green, some businesses are also getting in on the holiday celebrations turning everything green, from donuts to beer.

There are quite a few specials going on to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day (with gas prices over the top right now, we can use the deals).

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is giving away free green glazed donuts they’ve named O’riginal Glazed Donuts. Don’t worry, they didn’t change the flavor, its’ just their original glazed donuts but green. You can get a free donut if you wear green to one of its locations. No purchase necessary. And while you’re there, you can check out their decorative donuts, that includes a leprechaun, green icing and lots of sprinkles.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels is getting into the spirit, offering the “Shamrock Shmear” to spread on your bagels.

It’s plain cream cheese turned green.

This is only available for in-store orders, so you won’t be able to call this one in.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s brought back it’s popular Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

They’re not on sale, but you can find some deals by downloading the McDonald’s app and joining its rewards program.

If you download the app before March 31, McDonald’s says you’ll get a free large fry.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies posted the photo above on Facebook earlier this week, announcing their new limited menu item called the “Lucky Lil Dippers.” It comes with 12 chocolate chunk mini cookies and a side of green buttercream icing with sprinkles to dip them in. It’s only available for a few more days.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s has the “Tipsy Leprechaun” and “Pot O’ Gold Colada” on the drink menu for a limited time for $5 each.

Applebee’s describes the “Tipsy Leprechaun” as Jameson Irish Whiskey, melon liqueur, blue curaçao, sweet & sour, lemon lime soda, and a gold sugar rim.

The “Pot O’ Gold Colada” is described as a piña colada featuring Captain Morgan and mango.

Chili’s

The “Lucky Jameson” is Chili’s margarita of the month which is a fresh blend of Jameson Irish Whiskey, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec & fresh sour. The drink is $5 for a limited time.

Dairy Queen

According to its website, Dairy Queen has two new flavors: the Mint Chip Shake and the Mint Brownie Blizzard Treat.

After a two-year hiatus, Dairy Queen is bringing back Free Cone Day, offering a free small vanilla cone at participating locations on March 21.

Del Taco

Participating Del Taco locations are giving out a free order of guacamole for St. Patrick’s Day but the offer is ONLY VALID THROUGH THE APP .

*Keep in mind, the deals listed above are only offered at participating locations, so you may need to check with the business before you head out. Some deals may also require you to order or sign up through the app.*