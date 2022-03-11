Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with a glut of green treats at Walt Disney World

St. Patrick’s Day Mickey: Chocolate Irish crème mousse and chocolate cake with a sugar cookie

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Guests at Walt Disney World will be seeing a lot of green next week, and not just at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday, March 17, and Disney is rolling out a bevy of green treats at all of its resorts and properties.

The company released a preview on its parks blog of all the foods guests can experience.

Many of the specialty items, according to Disney, will only be available for a short time during the month of March.

Below is full list of what guests will be able to find at Walt Disney World:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Intermission Food Court (available March 13 through 19)

St. Patrick’s Day Mickey: Chocolate Irish crème mousse and chocolate cake with a sugar cookie (Mobile Order available) (New)

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

World Premiere Food Court (available March 13 through 19)

St. Patrick’s Day Mickey: Chocolate Irish crème mousse and chocolate cake with a sugar cookie (Mobile Order available) (New)

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

The Drop Off (available March 13 through 19)

Good Luck Charm: Vodka and Irish cream liqueur blended with vanilla ice cream topped with fresh whipped cream and cookie ears (Walt Disney World)

Landscape of Flavors (available March 13 through 19)

Luck of the Green: Chocolate cupcake filled with marshmallow mint crème topped with vanilla buttercream, shamrock sprinkles, and gold shimmer (Mobile Order available)

Disney’s BoardWalk

AbracadaBAR (available through March 31)

Irish Magic Trick: Irish whiskey, Italian liqueur, and bitters (New)

Atlantic City Dance Hall (available through March 31)

Shamrock Punch: Apple whisky, vodka, apple sour, lime sour, Granny Smith apple, and Sprite garnished with a glow cube (New)

Bellevue Lounge (available through March 31)

Irish Mule Cocktail: Irish whiskey, ginger beer, and lime juice garnished with a lime (New)

BoardWalk Bakery (available March 12 through 17) (Mobile Order available)

Mint Cookies ‘n Cream Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake filled with mint cookies ‘n cream mousse topped with whipped cream, holiday sprinkles, and a sugar cookie shamrock

Shamrock Sugar Cookie: Sugar cookie with green holiday décor

Cannoli: Traditional Cannoli with green holiday décor

Coconut Macaroon: Traditional giant coconut macaroon with green chocolate décor

Mickey Brownie: Ganache brownie with green holiday sprinkles

Boardwalk Joe’s (available through March 31)

Pot O Lucky Gold: Coconut rum, vodka, lime, pineapple juice, and honey-mango flavors garnished with lime and pineapple (New)

Leaping Horse

Fuzzy Leprechaun: Vodka, blue curaçao, peach schnapps, orange juice, and pineapple juice garnished with an orange slice and maraschino cherry (New)

Trattoria al Forno (available through March 31)

Mimosa Verdi: Prosecco brut, blue curaçao, fruit liqueur, and pineapple juice (Walt Disney World)

Italian Leprechaun: Limoncello, prosecco brut, and elderflower liqueur garnished with mint (New)

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market (available March 13 through 19)

Mint Chocolate Cheesecake: Mint chocolate brownie topped with vanilla cheesecake, whipped mint ganache, and a shamrock chocolate décor (Mobile Order available) (New)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (available March 17)

St. Patrick’s Day Cupcake: Green cupcake filled with gold crispy pearls topped with buttercream, green sugar, shamrock sprinkles, and white chocolate Minnie hat (Mobile Order available)

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla Island Grill (available through March 18)

St. Patty’s Day Hat (Walt Disney World)

St. Patty’s Day Hat: Caramel Irish cream mousse on a shortbread cookie (Mobile Order available) (New)

Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Goods to Go and The Artist’s Palette (available March 17)

St. Patrick’s Day Cupcake: Irish dry stout cake with Irish cream liqueur mousse and whiskey caramel finished with vanilla buttercream, gold crisp pearls, and a white chocolate shamrock (Mobile Order available) (New)

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Kona Cafe and Capt. Cook’s (available March 17)

St. Patrick’s Day Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake topped with chocolate and vanilla buttercream, chocolate Mickey ears, and a shamrock (Mobile Order available) (New)

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Everything POP Shopping & Dining (available March 13 through 19)

Luck of the Green: Chocolate cupcake filled with marshmallow mint crème topped with vanilla buttercream, shamrock sprinkles, and gold shimmer (Mobile Order available)

Disney’s Port Orleans French Quarter

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory (available March 13 through March 19)

Mint Chocolate Cheesecake: Mint chocolate brownie topped with vanilla cheesecake, whipped mint ganache, and chocolate décor (Mobile Order available) (New)

Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside

Riverside Mill (available March 13 through March 19)

Mint Chocolate Cheesecake (Walt Disney World)

Mint Chocolate Cheesecake: Mint chocolate brownie topped with vanilla cheesecake, whipped mint ganache, and chocolate décor (New)

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café (available March 17)

Caramel Hazelnut Profiteroles: Caramel hazelnut custard filled chocolate profiteroles with chocolate ganache (Mobile Order available) (New)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork (available March 17)

Shamrock Cupcake (Walt Disney World)

Shamrock Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake filled with mint cookies ‘n cream (Mobile Order available)

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Market at Ale & Compass (available through March 17)

Irish Cream Chocolate Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with a Irish cream mousse covered in chocolate ganache and finished with chocolate and vanilla crisp pearls and a chocolate clover (Mobile Order available)

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie (available March 12 through 20)

Luck of the Irish Petit Cake: Layers of praline, whiskey-scented vanilla chiffon cake, and Irish cream liqueur pastry cream (New)

City Works Eatery (available through March 17)

Irish Nachos: House-made corned beef, hardwood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, IPA cheese sauce, green onions, and chips

Pastrami Reuben: House-made pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, bacon-braised sauerkraut, and marble rye

Shepherd’s Pie: Stout-braised ground beef, peas, carrots, onions, shredded cabbage, and potato purée

Dark Side of The Moon: Belgian-style witbier and an Irish dry stout

Snakebite: Hard apple cider and an Irish dry stout

Voodoo: Raspberry ale and an Irish dry stout

D-Luxe Burger (available through March 31)

Dubliner Burger (Walt Disney World)

Dubliner Burger: Double stack of signature blend beef patties topped with cheddar, corned beef, lettuce, fried onions, and Irish stout barbecue sauce

The Ganachery (available March 12 through 20)

Irish Cream Milk Chocolate Squares

The Daily Poutine (available through March 31)

Irish Poutine: Fries, Irish porter cheddar cheese, stout gravy, onion marmalade, and sliced pork bangers

Raglan Road Irish Pub (available through March 17)

Take part in the festivities of Raglan Road’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival this year with classics like fresh-caught fish and chips, Shepherd’s to Die for Pie, and the plant-based take on shepherd’s pie, This Shepherd Went Vegan, along with delicious drinks including the new So Berry Les.

So Berry Les: Local Florida strawberry and Key lime-infused hard seltzer (New)

Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake (Walt Disney World)

