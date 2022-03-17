Spring starts Sunday: Here’s when Easter, Passover, Mother’s Day, other holidays fall in 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – It might’ve felt like spring in Florida for a while now, but the new season doesn’t officially start until Sunday.

The vernal equinox, also called spring equinox, officially happens Sunday, March 20, at exactly 11:30 a.m. EDT for the Northern Hemisphere. For those in the Southern Hemisphere, they will be starting fall.

With spring, which ends June 21, comes a slew of holidays and important dates you should know about.

Here are the days that should be marked on your calendar:

April Fools Day is Friday, April 1.

Ramadan starts at sundown on Saturday, April 2.

Palm Sunday is Sunday, April 10.

Passover starts at sundown on Friday, April 15.

Good Friday is Friday, April 15.

Easter is Sunday, April 17.

Taxes are due Monday, April 18.

Earth Day is Friday, April 22.

Orthodox Easter is Sunday, April 24.

Eid al-Fitr starts at sundown on Monday, May 2.

Cinco de Mayo is Thursday, May 5.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8.

Ad

Memorial Day is Monday, May 30.